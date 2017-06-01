Regional builder supports Shropshire child safety campaign for second year running

A charity which provides valuable life skills and safety advice to Shropshire youngsters has won a £1,000 donation from a regional housebuilder for the second year running.

Persimmon Homes West Midlands will donate the money to Shrewsbury and Oswestry Crucial Crew through the housebuilder’s successful Community Champions programme.

The annual safety campaign was also chosen to receive a similar donation last year through the popular scheme. However, the builder has supported the Crucial Crew’s work in previous years,

including donating £500 to mark the charity’s 20th anniversary in 2013.

The cash will help fund a two-week safety event at Nesscliffe Army Barracks from June 5 to June 16. It will cater for 1,400 11-year-olds from up to 50 primary schools in Shropshire. The training is given just as the children move up into secondary education.

Geof Proffitt, spokesman for Shrewsbury and Oswestry Crucial Crew, said: “The safety event has been running since 1994 and this year we will welcome our 25,000th child.

“More than 100 unpaid volunteers will help and the costs of providing this service are £17,500 a year. The new Police and Crime Commissioner has agreed 40 per cent of the funding but the rest comes through fundraising, so we cannot thank companies such as Persimmon Homes enough for their continued support.”

Thirteen 15-minute safety scenarios which will be delivered by police, the fire service, the coastguard, NFU, Western Power and others. Topics will include internet safety, cyber bullying, hate crime, safety on or near railways, rivers and coast, building site safety, drugs and alcohol misuse.

Stephen Cleveley, director-in-charge of Persimmon Homes West Midlands said: “We are pleased to be able to support such a fantastic service. For some pupils, the transition to secondary school and all the life changes they are about to face can be daunting, so preparing them and helping them make sense of the world is important.”

He added: “Persimmon Homes West Midlands has had a fantastic response to its Community Champions scheme and it is always a difficult choice from so many worthy causes.

“If people were unsuccessful last month, we urge them to visit the Persimmon Homes website and to try again and hopefully they will become our next Community Champion.”

To nominate and to find out about the terms and conditions people can visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity