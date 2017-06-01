Milestone marked for Shropshire carers

Three members of staff at a Shropshire care home have clocked up more than 100 years of dedicated service.

Care Assistant Susan Morris and Relief Care Assistants Anne Steed and Lorna Knill have all passed a landmark 35 years working at Stone House in Bishops Castle.

The home, which is run by Coverage Care, Shropshire’s leading independent care home provider, on a not-for-profit basis, cares for up to 40 older people with or without dementia.

Susan, 53, from Clun, started working at Stone House on a youth training scheme straight from college.

She said: “I really enjoy my job and the best part has been getting to know all the different people I have cared for over the years. We have some great fun during social afternoons entertaining the residents by dressing up and singing.”

Churchstoke based Anne began her career at Stone House as a domestic assistant. She explained: “My daughter worked there on a youth opportunity programme and I knew she loved it, so I applied for a job. I started as a full time domestic assistant and I soon realised how pleasurable and rewarding it was so as soon as a carers job came available I applied and got it.

“My favourite part of my job has to be chatting and listening to residents sharing memories of years gone by. I have some really happy memories of the past 35 years, especially lovely afternoon socials where everybody gets together for some singing. Some of the residents have had lovely voices, especially the men, and there have been some very special times.”

At 74, Lorna, who lives in Stiperstones, said she still had no plans to retire.

“I was working in a factory and decided I wanted a more rewarding job so decided on a career in care. I enjoy always being there for the residents – often just giving them a smile makes all the difference. Showing lots of kindness is very important for the caring profession and giving the residents someone they can trust means a lot.

“I have a lot of happy memories from the last 35 years including taking people on holiday to Llandudno, boat trips, picnic on a barge at Welshpool and simple things like just having a one to one with them. Being a relief carer really suits me and I have no plans to retire at the moment!”

Coverage Care’s Chief Executive David Coull said: “We know our people are our greatest asset and Susan, Anne and Lorna exemplify the caring ethos we promote at Coverage Care.

“I would like to thank them for their years of dedicated service so far and look forward to working with them for many more.”