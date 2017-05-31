Winner of Shropshire Arts Award announced

A young metal sculptor, educated at Shrewsbury College, won an Arts Bursary worth £2000 in a competition organised by Shrewsbury Decorative and Fine Arts Society (SDFAS).

Callum Blees won against very stiff competition in a field full of talented young Shropshire artists. Since leaving school, Callum had taken a year out to study a part-time welding course and gained experience in Gofannon Forge in Rhayader in mid-Wales where he showed real initiative and flare.

Briony Cooper, SDFAS committee member, said: “He is a young man with an astonishing talent and a great future ahead of him He has a creative mind and thinks big! We are looking forward to hearing how he has benefited from this award.”

Callum will be taking up a place at Hertfordshire University to study Model Design in 2018.

Runner-up, 23 year old Ella Walker is a former pupil of Ellesmere College and a graduate of Glasgow College of Art. At Glasgow she studied painting and print-making and has received commissions for large scale murals. She is hoping to develop her career by studying Italian culture, language and art in Florence, including a short course in Fresco painting at the Bon Fresco Workshop.

The second runner-up, Bethan Lloyd, who attended Thomas Adams School, Wem, and is a graduate in Costume Interpretation at Wimbledon College of Art, is currently developing her tailoring skills at Cosprop, one of the leading international costumiers within the film, theatre and television industries.

Yvonne Bridgeland, SDFAS Chairman, said: “The finalists are all very talented young people and we are confident that they will succeed in their chosen careers. We would like to thank all those who applied for this Bursary and wish them well for the future.”

The Bursary was available to anyone under the age of 28 who had been educated at a secondary school within a 20-mile radius of Shrewsbury.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire and his wife, Sir Algernon and Lady Heber-Percy, had generously hosted a dinner for the Shrewsbury Decorative and Fine Arts Society in May 2016. The money for the Arts Bursary was raised through contributions from guests to commemorate the Queen’s 90th birthday.