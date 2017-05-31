West Mercia Police go live with body worn video across Telford & Wrekin

Two hundred and forty frontline police officers and staff in Telford & Wrekin are being issued with new Body Worn Video cameras this month.

The introduction of the new technology is part of a wider implementation plan to issue the devices to around 2,200 officers across the alliance of Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police by the end of 2017.

The main purpose of the camera, which is attached to the officer’s uniform on the chest, is to capture video and audio evidence, in order to support vulnerable victims, help to secure convictions in court and to demonstrate transparency around police activity. Specialist officers, such as those in who operate in the force’s firearms unit, will use a body worn video device and an additional camera which attaches to their headwear.

Chief Constable for West Mercia Police, Anthony Bangham, said: “Video captures events in a way that cannot be represented in written statements: footage helps to show the real impact a crime can have on victims, and helps to ensure total transparency in police actions, and in a suspect’s behaviour. From the experience of other forces, we expect video evidence to help us resolve complaints quickly and fairly, and further improve public confidence in local policing. Although video evidence doesn’t replace conventional ways of gathering evidence, it provides us with high quality evidence to share with colleagues and our partners to give us the best chance to secure a conviction in court.

Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, commented: “I promised that I would invest in a modern, forward thinking police force that makes the best use of technology in order to provide an efficient and effective service. One of the ways I am delivering this is through the rollout of body worn video. This technology provides a higher quality of service for victims with high quality evidence which increases the chance of conviction.”

“The increased transparency which the video provides helps to reassure the public, giving our communities greater confidence in the police service. Following the successful implementation in Malvern, I’m pleased to see the technology now in use in Telford. I look forward to seeing it playing a big part in my vision for a reformed, reassured and safer West Mercia.”

During 2017, body worn video cameras will be issued to frontline police officers and staff throughout the five policing areas of West Mercia Police, to cover the counties of Herefordshire, Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Worcestershire.