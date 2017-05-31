Top line up revealed for Shropshire’s classical music concert

British soprano Emily Haig will headline a new classical music event to be held in Shropshire this summer, it has been announced.

The classical singer will take to the stage at Proms and Prosecco in the Park in Newport on September 9, and is known for delighting millions of sporting fans with her many live appearances at Wembley Stadium. She will also open this year’s British Grand Prix and is set to release a single, ‘Blue Sapphire’ composed by renowned composer Dr Olga Thomas, in celebration of Her Majesty the Queen’s sapphire jubilee this June.

The soloist will lead a line-up of performers and musicians from around the country including Royal Opera tenor singer Jack Foley, who has performed with The Royal Opera, Covent Garden Carl Rosa Opera Company and Grange Park Opera as well as starring in musicals across Britain and internationally.

The event will be staged at Newport’s Chetwynd Deer Park, to coincide with the Last Night of the Proms at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Also confirmed to appear are a string quartet from the Camerata of London chamber orchestra, Amadeus Brass Quintet and Prima Wind Quintet, a 5 piece group from Manchester’s Royal Northern College of Music.A number of local acts will also be added to the lineup, with further details to be announced soon.

Newport-based organisers Sarah Lewis and Esther Wright, of Fizz Festivals Ltd, said they were thrilled to announce such an exciting line up for the event, with tickets now on sale.

Miss Lewis said: “We are extremely excited to be welcoming Emily Haig and Jack Foley – both are sensational performers and respected classical artistes. The Proms is a real celebration of Britishness and our event will bring a taste of that musical heritage right here to Shropshire.

“Emily will have the audience entranced with her powerful voice and stage presence and will add more than just a sparkle to the Proms atmosphere. She will be rounding off the evening with well-known classics such as Rule Britannia and the Land of Hope and Glory, so we are expecting to see everyone on their feet singing along. It should be a truly magical and memorable day out for everyone.”

As well as a top lineup of musical acts there will also be a host of other attractions to keep everyone entertained.

There will be a circus skills workshop for children as well as street entertainers and jugglers and an array of independent caterers serving rustic and artisan foods from around the world, as well as some British favourites.

Eccleshall-based company The Estate Boys will also be rolling into the event with their selection of mobile vintage bars serving Prosecco, gin and craft beers.

Newport-based Fizz Festivals Ltd was formed after Miss Lewis, who also runs Lily’s Secret Vintage Tearoom near Gnosall, A Very Vintage Events and Polka Dot Catering, and Ms Wright, of ElevenTen Event Management & Consultancy, discovered a shared passion for music, food and fizz.

Ms Wright said: “We’re really pleased with the positive feedback we’ve had so far. I’ve organised fundraising events, live music concerts, and glittering ceremonies both in Australia and throughout the UK, but It’s amazing to be working in my hometown on an event for people of all ages in the community to come together, celebrate and enjoy.”

“We believe this is a unique opportunity for people to enjoy popular classical music in a stunning outdoor setting. The air will be filled with beautiful music reminiscent of a night at the Proms and it will be a chance to relax and unwind. There is something for everyone, whether they are classical music fans or new to classical music – and the mix of national and local acts together is what will make this event truly unique.”

Gates open at 2pm and the live music will start at 4pm and finish at 9pm.

For further information and to book tickets see www.fizzfestivals.com.