Students recognised for their volunteering efforts in the local community

Students from Shrewsbury Colleges Group have put in 100s of hours of volunteering work on projects including painting an underpass, helping elderly residents with IT, working as guides for visually and hearing impaired people and health research for a university.

38 students from across the Group (Shrewsbury Sixth Form and Shrewsbury College), received V.Inspired awards for their efforts, along with a further 48 students receiving group awards from the College, Health Watch and Guide Dogs for the blind at a special event to coincide with National Volunteering Week this week (June 1-7).

The students, who have each had to undertake between 10 and 100 hours to gain an award, were recognised at a special ceremony held at Origins Restaurant on London Road last week.

V.Inspired is a nationally recognised organisation which celebrates student contribution and achievement in volunteering. Students from Health & Social Care, IT, Public Uniformed Services, Music Technology, Performing Arts and the Sixth Form all took part in the various projects.

Speaking at the event, Lorraine Burrage, Agency Project Co-ordinator based at London Road campus, said: “I just want to say thank you, not only to all of the students who have given their time to volunteer this year, but also the staff who have supported them and myself in helping the volunteering programme here at College grow and become as successful as it has.

Among the people handing out awards, were Allison Richardson from Guide Dogs for the Blind, Pauline Rose from See and Hear Shropshire and Guide Dogs Meadow and Farley. Pauline and Allison wanted to personably thank students for volunteering at the recent See Hear Event at The Shrewsbury Sports Village and to present an additional certificate to IT students who gained a level one award following their training, which now means they are qualified to act as a ‘My Guide’ in the community – helping people with a visual or hearing impairment.

Lorraine added: “The students have literally given numerous hours of their time. Public Uniformed Services students painted an underpass in Monkmoor after Shropshire Council received complaints from the public about inappropriate behaviour at night and decided it needed repainting and the lights fixing. 26 of us turned up and painted our hearts out. “Shrewsbury Council also regularly relies on volunteers to help maintain Copthorne Park, which this year has been entered to Britain in Bloom as a place of natural beauty. The students worked hard all day barrowing and raking four tractor loads of wood chip to improve the pathways.

“The Healthwatch certificate was awarded to recognise the work of Level 3 Health & Social Care students who carried out a survey of young people in the local community about the health provision in Shrewsbury for Keele University. We think the students duly deserve recognition for all their hard work.”