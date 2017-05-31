Police appeal for information following sexual assault near Trench pool

Police in Telford are appealing for information following a sexual assault that took place near to Trench pool on Wednesday 17 May.

At approximately 6pm a girl was walking near to the Blue Pig public house when a man is believed to have lifted her skirt up. After lifting the man walked away.

The man is described as approximately 5ft tall, with grey stubble, and a large nose. He was wearing a khaki green baseball cap, khaki coloured hoodie with a logo in the middle (possibly white and red logo), oversized flared jeans and had a backpack over one shoulder,

If you witnessed this incident or have any information in relation to it please call West Mercia Police on 101 referencing incident 0683S 170517.

