Motorcyclist dies following collision near Ludlow

A motorcyclist has died following a collision that happened in Woofferton, Ludlow, on Saturday.

The incident took place at approximately 11:55am on the junction of the A49 and B4362 and involved a silver Honda CR-V and a black and gold Velocette motorcycle.

The male motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after the collision.

Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicles, and the manner in which they were being driven before the collision occurred.

If you have any information, call police on 101, quoting incident 323S of 27 May.