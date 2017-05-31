Mat Sadler and Shaun Rowley sign new Shrewsbury Town deals

Shrewsbury Town have announced that defender Mat Sadler and goalkeeper Shaun Rowley have signed new contracts with the club.

The duo were offered fresh terms alongside Shaun Whalley and Bryn Morris; and have now joined the former in committing their immediate futures to the club.

Mat Sadler, who achieved the player of the year award, signs a new two-year deal, whilst Shaun Rowley will stay for at least another year.

Sadler has made over 100 appearances for Shrewsbury across two spells, scoring on five occasions.

He has represented the likes of Birmingham City, Watford, and Rotherham United across his playing career – making a total of 422 senior appearances to date.

The 32-year-old has express his excitement at extending his stay with Town.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “I’m chuffed to bits. I’m delighted to get it sorted, delighted to know that my futures here for the next two years and already you are thinking about the next season now.

“You are thinking about getting back into pre-season, you are thinking about working your socks off, so to know that I will be doing it here at Shrewsbury, which is all I’ve ever wanted to do, I’m chuffed to bits.”

Shaun Rowley has also extended his stay with Salop, and he was pleased to have agreed new terms.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “I’ve enjoyed all my time here, so another year should be good for me.

“I’m just 20 so it’s still very early in my career and I learn a lot from (Danny) Coyney every day, so I think it’s good for me to get another year.

“Danny’s been massive for me since I’ve been here. He’s got me a couple of loans and from training with him every day I’ve learnt so much from him. I’ve got a good relationship with him and he’s massive for me.”

Meanwhile, ex Middlesbrough midfielder Bryn Morris is still considering his options after being offered a new deal.

Article by: Ryan Hillback