Hat-trick of victories for East Shropshire in latest School Games finals

East Shropshire dominated the latest round of the Shropshire Homes School Games county finals, winning a hat-trick of titles.

Lacon Childe School in Cleobury Mortimer hosted the penultimate round of the 2016-17 secondary school finals, where the focus was on softball and rounders.

In the year nine boys’ softball competition, Bridgnorth Endowed took the title ahead of Charlton School in Wellington in second place, and Church Stretton School in third.

Oldbury Wells of Bridgnorth won the year eight and nine girls’ rounders competition, with Thomas Adams of Wem in second, and Bishop’s Castle third.

And in the key stage three sportsability rounders contest, it was Idsall School of Shifnal which lifted the trophy, with the host school Lacon Childe of Cleobury Mortimer in second, and Shrewsbury Academy third.

The Shropshire Homes School Games are organised by county sports partnership Energize Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, with support from young leaders and volunteers.

Energize youth sport manager Harry Cade said: “This is the first year that we have been taking our Shropshire Homes School Games secondary school county finals to all corners of the county, and was our first visit to Cleobury.

“Once again, it was a great success, with a total of 132 young people taking part in the three competitions, made up of 13 teams.”

Sporting champion Mel Clarke, the double paralympic archery medallist from Telford, was also at the finals to give motivational support to the students.

As usual, each school was representing one of the county’s six school games areas – two from Telford, plus Shrewsbury, North Shropshire, South Shropshire and East Shropshire.

The Shropshire Homes School Games County Finals roadshow moves to Ellesmere College for the sixth and final mini-festival of the current academic year on June 27, when golf, cricket and kwik-cricket finals will be held.