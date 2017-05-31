Gary Deegan leaves Shrewsbury Town by mutual consent

Shrewsbury Town have announced that midfielder Gary Deegan has left the club by mutual consent.

The 29-year-old made a total of 48 appearances for the club, without scoring, and leaves to secure first team football elsewhere.

Deegan has been heavily linked with a return to Coventry City, whilst Northampton were also interested at one point.

The Irishman spent two years at Coventry City – in which he scored five goals in 43 games for the Sky Blues.

His one season at the Cobblers was spent during the 2013/14 campaign, in which he contributed with one goal in 30 matches.

Deegan began his career in his homeland, and was part of the side that won the Connacht Cup with Galway in 2008.

He enjoyed a successful spell at Bohemians as the side won two consecutive League of Ireland titles; and a solitary FAI Cup.

Deegan helped Phil Brown’s Southend United into League One in 2015, by virtue of winning the play-offs.

His short time at Scottish side Hibs was mired by an unprovoked attack in Edinburgh city centre.

The Dublin born midfielder has scored seven goals in 197 senior appearances to date.

A short statement on shrewsburytown.com read: “We would like to thank Gary for his hard work and dedication during his time at the club and wish him well for the future.”

