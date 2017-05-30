West Mercia Police thank communities for their support

Assistant Chief Constable for West Mercia Police, Martin Evans, has thanked communities for their support over the last week as policing in the county returns to ‘business as usual’.

To provide reassurance to the community following the horrific attack at the Manchester arena, additional policing presence was in place at events in Telford and Shrewsbury over the bank holiday weekend.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Theresa May announced that the UK threat level has been reduced to severe. The UK Threat Level had been at severe since August 2014 until last week when it was increased following the horrific attack at the Manchester arena.

Speaking today he said: “In what has been a harrowing week for so many our thoughts have strongly remained with those that lost their lives and were injured in Monday’s cowardly attack at the Manchester Arena.

“In the face of such an atrocity it has been heart-warming to see communities across the entire country come together in support of each other. We have been overwhelmed by the positive response our officers received in the counties we serve as we increased our patrols for public reassurance in the last week.

“We have had numerous occasions where people have gone out of their way to say thank you to our officers for their commitment and dedication to keeping our communities safe.

“It has been great seeing so many people out enjoying the bank holiday weekend and the many events that have taken place and, from the feedback we have received, we are pleased that our policing plan has helped them feel confident and safe to do this.

“With the reduction in UK threat level and the deactivation of Operation Temperer we have now returned to ‘business as usual’. However, we will not be complacent and we continue to work to do everything within our power to keep you safe.

“It’s important to say that we do still need the public’s help in being vigilant and so I once again encourage you to report any suspicious behaviour or activity to the anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 321. In an emergency you should always call 999.”