Spitfire 10K returns to RAF Museum Cosford this September

The Spitfire 10K will be returning to the RAF Museum Cosford this September and will give participants the unique opportunity to race across the airfield and down the runway at RAF Cosford, in an exclusive charity run raising money for the RAF Museum!

Taking place on Sunday 3 September 2017, registration is now open for runners to sign up and set themselves a new and unique sporting challenge.

Taking-off from the Museum’s Hangar 1, visitors will head outside and begin the race with a loop of the Museum site past iconic aircraft including the VC10, Hercules and Nimrod, before heading onto the airfield at RAF Cosford. Participants will run alongside the wartime hangars, the air traffic control tower and of course, the race wouldn’t be complete without a sprint down the runway! The scenic route around the military airfield will take runners past several historic landmarks along the way and then it’s back onto the Museum site to cross the finish line. Upon completion, runners will be rewarded with a bespoke 2017 Spitfire 10K medal, a perfect and well-earned memento of their day.

RAF Museum Public Events Manager, Abi Betteridge said:

“In 2016 we had over 650 runners participate in the first Spitfire 10K and this year we hope to beat that number and see even more people sprinting down the runway. It’s such a unique event, there really is no other race like it and the feedback from everyone who took part last year was phenomenal. We already have over 300 runners signed up for the 2017 Spitfire 10K and we have been working hard designing the new 2017 medal and t-shirts we’re sure runners will love.”

This UK Athletics licenced race over an accurately measured course is suitable for keen runners and novices alike, so if you’re aged 15 and over why not give it a go? Whether you’ve been running for years, or you’re just getting into the sport for the first time, the race at Cosford is guaranteed to be a fun and memorable one.

Organisers are also encouraging participants to get into the spirit of the Spitfire 10K by dressing in wartime attire – don your victory curls or flying jacket and run this event in style! Or, why not sport a bespoke 2017 Spitfire 10K t-shirt, available to purchase when you register online. The Spitfire 10K will be a fun family day out and spectators are invited to cheer on their loved ones and show their support on the day at the start and finish line. Plus, following the race, visitors have the added bonus of being able to enjoy time wandering round the free Museum, where they will find over 75 historical aircraft on display.

Runners can arrive from 8am onwards and it will be ready, steady….scramble at 10am sharp!

To register for the event visit the Museum’s website www.rafmuseum.org/cosford. Entry costs £22.50 per person with proceeds going towards the RAF Museum (registered charity number 244708), to support work conserving and sharing the story of the RAF for current and future generations. Armed Forces Personnel and members of UK Athletics affiliated clubs are eligible for the discounted entry fee of £20.50 per person. For further details about the event, visit the Museum’s website or call 01902 376200.