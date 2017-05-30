Shrewsbury Town boss will not sign any current Grimsby players

Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst has ruled out raiding his former employers, as the club continue their search for new talent.

Shrewsbury Town were linked with a host of former Grimsby players, as manager Paul Hurst looks to rebuild his squad.

Salop have already signed Lanell John-Lewis and Arthur Gnahoua – whilst Rory Huntbach has joined the development squad.

The club were reportedly eyeing up moves for Zak Mills, Danny Andrew, and James McKeown.

Zak Mills was believed to be the most likely to join the club – with Joe Riley out of action for the foreseeable future.

Left-back Danny Andrew, who scooped nine awards this month, is another player that will not sign for Salop.

Shrewsbury are believed to be in the market for a new goalkeeper following the departure of Mark Halstead; but McKeown is no longer a target.

Meanwhile, Wolves and Wales midfielder David Edwards, has expressed his desire to end his playing career at Shrewsbury.

