Shrewsbury artists prepare for Open Studios events

An award-winning Shrewsbury artist and illustrator will be one of around 30 creative people showcasing their work at the county town’s summer ‘Open Studios’ events.

Linda Edwards, whose work includes her range of ’Sunny Side Art’ prints, gifts and cards, featuring illustrations of Shrewsbury’s streets and Shropshire landmarks, will be taking part in the two weekends on June 3-4 and June 10-11.

“Shrewsbury is full of creative people and the Open Studios events give people the chance to meet some of them and see their work close-up, look at the materials they use and ask how they get their ideas,” said Linda, who was presented with an award from the Royal Watercolour Society in March.

“The weekends will offer an inspiring glimpse into life as an artist and this year around 30 professionals – including painters, jewellers, sculptors and ceramicists – will take part.”

She will share her studio in Quarry Place with and Helen Foot who specialises in colourful handwoven scarves and textiles, and the house will also include a bargain corner, demonstrations, live music and refreshments.

“There will also be a few surprises so it should be a lot of fun and we are looking forward to welcoming visitors,” Linda added.

Other professionals taking part in the weekends will be jeweller Irene Pentelow and woodcarver Russell Parry who, with printmaker Jacquie Dodds, will be on three floors at 13 Claremont Hill.

Irene will be talking about and showing some of the varied jewellery she has been experimenting with recently, such as inventive stone-setting.

There is no cost to visitors and a leaflet with a map showing the location of each studio is now available from various outlets in Shrewsbury including ‘Participate’ in Riverside and Van Street Gallery Shoplatch.

See www.shrewsburyopenstudios.co.uk for further details.