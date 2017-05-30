Firefighters called to solar panel fire near Hinstock

Firefighters were called to a fire involving solar panels at Edwards Transport near Hinstock this afternoon.

The fire involved 14 solar panels located on the roof of the building on Hatton Road near Hinstock

Three fire appliances including the Aerial Ladder Platform were mobilised from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Shrewsbury along with an operations officer at around 3.18pm.

Crews used a hosereel jet to put out the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots on the roof.

An aerial ladder platform was used for closer inspection and the solar panels were isolated from the mains supply