Police in Telford are appealing for help to find 51-year-old Stephen Hutchinson who has been missing since this afternoon.

Stephen is 5 foot 11 inches tall, of slim build, with short dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing black trainers and a black leather jacket.

He was last seen at the Red Lion Services on Holyhead Road, Wellington at around 3.20pm today.

If anyone sees Stephen or knows of his whereabouts they should call 101 and quote incident 439s of 30 May 2017.