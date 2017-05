Firefighters were called to a fire at a property in the Arleston area of Telford this afternoon.

Three fire appliances from Telford Central and Wellington were sent to the property on Woolam Road at around 1.47pm.

The fire involved rubbish, fence panels and a wooden storage lean to attached to a property.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, a main jet and a 9m ladder were used to extinguish the fire.