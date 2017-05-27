Car and motorbike collide on A49 near Ludlow

One person was injured following a collision involving a car and a motorbike near Ludlow today.

The collision happened on the A49 at Woofferton near to the The Salwey Arms at just before noon.

Emergency Services including West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Mercia Police, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Midlands Air Ambulance attended the scene.

The road was closed in both directions between the A4117 and A456 for several hours whilst West Mercia Police carried out accident investigation work.