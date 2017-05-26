Two men carry out robberies at mobile phone stores in Shrewsbury

Police are investigating following two robberies at mobile phone stores in Shrewsbury town centre.

The incidents happened yesterday, between 1.15pm and 1.23pm, at Carphone Warehouse and EE on Pride Hill.

It was reported that two unknown men entered the stores and removed a mobile phone from their display cases, threatening staff with a knife.

The two men were seen to leave the scene in a blue Toyota Celica.

If anybody witnessed the incidents, or may have seen the vehicle in the area at the time, you are urged to get in touch with police on 101 quoting incident 407S of 25 May.

You can also give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.