Two injured after car collides with tree near Aston-on-Clun

Two men have been injured, one of whom was airlifted to hospital, after the car they were travelling in rolled down a bank and hit a tree.

The collision happened on Broome Road near Aston-on-Clun at just before 8pm yesterday.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival at the scene, crews were told the car had come to rest on its side after rolling down a bank and hitting a tree.

“There were two patients, one of whom was still trapped inside the car.

“Ambulance crews worked closely with the fire service to assess and free the passenger, a man believed to be in his 20s. He was trapped for approximately 50 minutes.

“He received treatment for multiple serious injuries including to his head and pelvis. He was immobilised and given pain relief before being airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.

“The driver of the car, also a man in his 20s, had managed to get himself out of the vehicle.

“He was fully conscious but was treated for chest injuries before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.”

Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Clun, Craven Arms and Wellington along with an operations officer.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham to the scene.

West Mercia Police were also in attendance.