Eaton Manor Country Estate raises over £3000 for Macmillan at annual Classic Vehicle Day

Eaton Manor Country Estate near Church Stretton held its fourth annual Classic Vehicle Day on Sunday with over 160 classic and interesting vehicles on display, from a Lagonda Rapier to modern classics including a Humber Sceptre, as well as one off specials and an armoured personnel carrier.

Entry was free of charge for exhibiting vehicles as well as visitors, with the £3300 raised from refreshments including a barbecue, bar and afternoon teas, and a tombola, raffle and donation pots. All proceeds will go to Macmillan Cancer Support in Shropshire as part of Eaton Manor’s ongoing support of the charity.

There were also a number of craft and gift stalls, as well as special interest groups on display for visitors, including the Telford & District Amateur Radio Society; The Shropshire Linux User Group; The Strettons Model Railway Club and The Shropshire Astronomical Society.

Classic car journalist, Fuzz Townshend, also visited on the day, with many of the exhibitors keen to show him their vehicles.

Eaton Manor Owner, Nichola Cariss, said: “Thank you to everyone who exhibited their vehicles and to all the visitors who came along to admire some amazing pieces of machinery spanning all ages. All vehicles were welcome to exhibit free of charge, the only criteria being that they were much loved by their owners.

“A special thank you to everyone who sponsored the event and supported by donating raffle prizes and giving up their time to help with refreshments, selling raffle tickets and vehicle marshalling, and to all those who came along on the day.

“Thanks to everyone’s generosity a staggering £3,300.00 was raised.

“Next year’s event at Eaton Manor will be on Sunday, 20th May 2018 – we hope to see you there!”