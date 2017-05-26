Shropshire County Show has something for all the family

Shropshire County Show, one of the county’s longest-running events, takes place this Saturday, 27 May.

The show features hundreds of animal exhibits, trade stands, food showcases and a variety of entertainment in the main ring and attracts in the region of 10,000 to 15,000 visitors.

A full programme from early morning of arena attractions are planned and includes the return of the exciting IMPS Motorbike Display Team who last visited the show in the 1990s, the team defies gravity and good sense as they push to the extreme both life, limb and machine.

The Wirral Marching Piping Band will also be entertaining the crowds, along with a display of Horses and Carriages. There’s also the young farmers whose floats and sense of fun will make everyone’s day. Huge tractors from all around the country will be taking part in a tractor pulling event too.

Ian Bebbington, society director, said the 2017 show was shaping up to be the best ever:

“The team of volunteers who organise the show have worked incredibly hard to arrange a fantastic amount of entertainment this year,” he said.

“Shropshire County Show is an integral part of the community and we hope lots of people from Shrewsbury and across Shropshire will come and see what’s on offer.

“The theme of the show is ‘where town meets country’ and there really is something for everyone – from roaring dinosaurs and live music, to the finest breeds of animals on show and the Young Farmers parade of colourful floats.”

The Kids Zone, one of the show’s most popular areas, will provide a range of free entertainment for families. Organisers have revealed the centrepiece of the Kids Zone will be Pete the T-Rex – a four-metre long animatronic dinosaur which will roam the showground breathing steam and entertaining visitors. The Kids Zone will also feature a trio of performers – Magic Kev, Juggling Jim and the Animal Man – along with face painting, a giant Octopus playbarn, hay bale maze, go karts, BMX riding and activities provided by the British Army.

Jude Lennon, the Amazon best selling children’s author and owner of Little Lamb Tales, will be among a range of entertainers with storytelling performances between 10am and 12noon and 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

Rhea Alton, organiser of the Shropshire County Show Kids Zone, said: “We are really pleased to have Little Lambs Tales back at the show again. Jude is a wonderful storyteller and keeps our younger audience captivated with her tales of Lamby. We like to have a wide variety of offer for the youngsters and Little Lambs Tales is perfect for our smaller guests.”

Shropshire County Show is one of the county’s longest-running events and is run by the West Midlands Agricultural Society charity, with all proceeds going to supporting rural communities in Shropshire.

Adult tickets for the show are £15 on the gate, £13 for over 65s and a family ticket for two adults and three juniors is £35 on the gate. Children aged 13 and under are free with a paying adult, and junior tickets (14-16) are £5 on the gate.

For more information go to www.westmidshowground.com.