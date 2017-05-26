Shropshire and Telford events will have extra policing this weekend

An additional policing presence will be in place at events in Telford and Shropshire over the bank holiday weekend.

The additional policing is to provide reassurance to the community on what is hoped will be a sunny bank holiday weekend.

Speaking ahead of the events this weekend Chief Superintendent Charles Hill said: “We have been engaging with the organisers of a number of events in Telford and Shropshire to ensure we have the appropriate and proportionate level of visible police presence.

“For reassurance there will be a local policing presence at events across the area and we have put in place some extra armed patrols at Lets Rock Shrewsbury and the Ironbridge WW2 Weekend for added reassurance at this time, as are many police forces for events across the country. These two events have this additional resourcing in place purely due to their size and anticipated attendance and not as a result of any threat or concerns.

“I want to reassure all those planning to head along to events this weekend that their safety remains our top priority and we continue to work with our partners and event organisers to ensure we are doing everything possible to keep you safe.

“There remains at this time no intelligence to suggest a specific threat at any of these events and Telford and Shropshire remain very much open for business.”

The public is urged to go out as they would of planned this weekend.