Shrewsbury Town sign Lenell John-Lewis

Shrewsbury Town have made their second signing of the summer with Lenell John-Lewis joining the club from Newport County.

The 28-year-old striker has signed a one year deal with the option of a second.

Lenell has previously played under Paul Hurst at Grimsby Town.

Speaking to ShrewsWeb, John-Lewis said: “It’s a welcome change and very pleasing to be at Shrewsbury.

“Re-joining the manager and Chris Doig is going to be good for me. I’ve worked well under them before and they know how to get the best out of me.”

“Honesty is their main attribute. They tell you how it is whether that’s good or bad and they want to improve you, so that’s the main bonus.”

John-Lewis has previously played in League One for Bury and scored 20 goals for Grimsby Town in the 2014/15 season as they reached the National League Play-Off final.