Promotion boost for staff at Telford based Rockford IT

Managed Services company Rockford IT have promoted three members of staff as it continues to invest in team training and development.

Neil, Lee and Dan – three members of Rockford IT’s service desk are the latest to be promoted.

Neil has always worked in IT, starting his career at the BBC in London working in the IT department, and joining Rockford IT in 2013 as 2nd Line Technician. He was promoted to 3rd Line Technician in 2014 and is now taking on a new role as Rockford IT’s newest Project Technician.

Lee began his IT career at Rockford IT as a university work experience student in 2013. Lee’s hard work and continuous learning allowed him to begin working at Rockford IT full time as a 2nd Line Technician after he had graduated and since then his technical skills have developed quickly. This rapid improvement has been recognised and as a result he has been promoted to 3rd Line Technician.

Dan joined Rockford IT as a 1st Line Technician in 2014. He assisted customers when calls first come in, gathered as much information as possible then did initial fault finding to try and resolve the incident. After training as a 2nd Line Technician for 6 months he is now ready to be a fully-fledged 2nd Line Technician.

Rockford IT’s CEO, Tom Sykes said: “It’s fantastic to see our staff be promoted internally as a result of their hard work and dedication to learning, and as a result of our investment in their training and development.”

Making sure all members of staff are up to date with the latest products is vital for Rockford IT. Over the last year Rockford have specifically spent a lot of time investing in training and development for their staff to make sure everyone is gaining new skills continuously. This investment has paid off with a good number of new customers on-boarded, and to numerous promotions within the company.