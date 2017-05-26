Partner promotion for litigation expert at mfg Solicitors

A leading Shropshire law firm has announced the appointment of one of its youngest ever partners.

32 year-old commercial litigation specialist Sam Pedley has been promoted to the position of partner at mfg Solicitors after joining as a trainee in 2007.

An expert in commercial dispute resolution, insolvency, intellectual property and contractual disputes, Mr Pedley will continue to work closely with partner Tom Esler and take on a wider strategic management role within the firm.

Recognised by the prestigious Legal 500 and the Chambers and Partners guides as a ‘rising star’, Mr Pedley will also mentor the firm’s junior lawyers and trainees, alongside growing his client base.

Sam said: “Since joining mfg in 2007 it has been my ultimate goal to become a partner.

“It is a new chapter in my career and to celebrate my 10 years with the firm by becoming a partner is fantastic. I am excited about the challenges and opportunities ahead and looking forward to playing a bigger role in the direction of the firm as we expand into new markets and grow further across the region.”

Tom Esler, partner at mfg Solicitors, added: “Sam has made an enormous contribution to the success of the firm from the very first day he arrived as a trainee.

“Quite rightly he is seen as one of the region’s stars of tomorrow in the litigation field. He has a client base of businesses and individuals who put their trust in him for his meticulousness and professionalism.

“His promotion to partner is hugely deserved, as is his rare standing as one of the youngest partners in the firm’s 460-year history. I look forward to him making an even bigger contribution in the years ahead.”

In 2015 Sam was shortlisted as Associate of the Year by the Birmingham Law Society.