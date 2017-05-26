New Telford & Wrekin mayor and deputy mayor elected

Telford & Wrekin Council has elected Councillor Stephen Reynolds as borough mayor for the next twelve months.

Councillor Reynolds was elected at the Annual Council Meeting and Mayor Making Ceremony, which also elected Councillor Raj Mehta as deputy mayor.

The new mayor will be supported during his term in office by his wife, the mayoress Councillor Shirley Reynolds.

He is one of three elected members representing the Oakengates & Ketley Bank ward on Telford & Wrekin Council.

He has also been a member of both Oakengates Town Council and Wrockwardine Wood and Trench Parish Council. Councillor Reynolds became a borough councillor at the 2015 election.

Stephen spent his working life as a Customer Relations Officer for Severn Trent Water and has done voluntary work in retirement for Severn Hospice and the National Trust.

The new deputy mayor Councillor Raj Mehta became a borough councillor in the Horsehay and Lightmoor Ward after a by-election last year and is also a member of Ketley Parish Council.

Councillor Mehta has worked with the NHS for nearly two decades and runs a surgery. He is married with two children.