Galliers team to tackle charity challenge

A team from a Shropshire house building company is preparing to tackle a unique charity challenge which will see their physical and mental skills tested.

Galliers Homes, based in Shrewsbury, is taking part in the Hope Challenge from June 9 – 11 when staff will compete against other construction firms from throughout the UK.

The teams will be asked to complete a trek through the Peak District carrying materials to build a shelter to sleep in for the weekend, also undertaking mental trials to gain further points with the goal of being named winners.

Louise Dwyer, senior technical coordinator with Galliers, said that they wanted to be successful but the main aim of the event was to collect much-needed funds for people living in poverty.

“We hope to raise over £3,000 for Habitat for Humanity, the charity behind the initiative, and are looking for sponsors to help us meet this target,” she said.

“Our staff can’t wait to take part in such a worthwhile challenge and if we collect £3,000 this will be enough for the charity to build a new house for a homeless family in a third world country – providing them with the safe, secure accommodation that many of us take for granted.

“Whilst it will be testing for us to navigate ourselves through the Peak District carrying all the materials we need we hope we can then build a watertight shelter and get two nights’ sleep.

“We are also looking forward to some healthy competition with the other teams taking part, including our sister company Cameron Homes, based in Staffordshire, who will also be aiming to raise £3,000.

“There are additional points for shelters which are different and quirky, and those made of recycled materials, so we are busy planning how we can be creative and stand out from the crowd.

“As well as taking part in the fun mental and physical challenges we are excited about meeting, beating and networking with lots of competitor teams from across the house building industry.”