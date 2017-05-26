Former Shrewsbury Town defender signs new Newport County deal

Former Shrewsbury Town defender Mickey Demetriou has committed his future to Newport County by signing a new two-year contract.

The 27-year-old played a vital part in Newport’s great escape, as the side engineered an unlikely survival achievement.

Demetriou, who was awarded the Sky Bet League Two player of the month for April, contributed with four goals in the final seven matches of the season.

He made 50 appearances for Shrewsbury, scoring on three occasions, and was part of the side that achieved promotion to League One in 2015.

However, he fell out of favour under previous manager Micky Mellon, and was shipped out on loan to Cambridge United, before being released in the summer of 2016.

Demetriou, who qualifies for the Cypriot national team, has spent the majority of his career in non-league with the likes of Kidderminster and Eastbourne Borough.

Both Demetriou and boss Michael Flynn are delighted with the agreement.

Mickey told newport-county.co.uk: “I’m really happy to get the deal over the line and I’m looking forward to next season.”

Flynn added: “I am delighted to get Mickey over the line as he was an important part of staying up last season.”

