Amateur and professional racers set for Shrewsbury Cycle Grand Prix

The fourth Shrewsbury Cycle Grand Prix take place in Shrewsbury town centre this Sunday, 28 May.

This year’s event is set to attract around 300 professional and amateur riders and thousands of spectators who will line the race circuit route.

From 11am to midday there will be a ‘family hour’ where anyone can come and ride the circuit (on any type of bike) and enjoy cycling round Shrewsbury town centre on closed roads.

There will be seven races throughout the day, ranging from children under the age of 10, juniors and women to the best amateurs and male elite riders.

The elite race, which is scheduled for around 5pm, will this year involve a larger field of 60 riders and the organisers hope to attract some big names. As it will be the only national ‘A’ class race in the country on May 28 and offers £2,000 elite prize money, many top racers are expected to enter.

Last year’s winner was World ‘Madison’ Champion, Albert Torres.

Chris Pook, of Shrewsbury-based estate agents Cooper Green Pooks, co-organises the event with Ben Lawrence of insurance brokers Beaumont Lawrence.

He said previous events had attracted a crowd of around 10,000 people over the course of the day and this year there will be a large television screen on the High Street to allow spectators to follow the races around the whole circuit.

“The Grand Prix is all about inspiring people to take up cycling and the event helps to generate a real buzz about the sport locally,” he added.

“Almost every inch of the circuit was lined with spectators last year which shows how popular the sport has become and how fantastic Shrewsbury is as a place for events of this kind.

“Shrewsbury Cycle Grand Prix is now firmly established in the cycling world and it’s going to be streamed live online. The event costs around £23,000 to stage and it wouldn’t be possible without the support of our sponsors.”

Caravan, motorhome and campervan dealership Salop Leisure is a sponsor of this year’s event.

Circuit

High Street, Shoplatch, Barker Street, Claremont Bank, St Chads Terrace, St Johns Hill, Cross Hill, Swan Hill, College Hill, Princess Street and Milk Street

Roads will be closed to traffic from 8am until the event has been cleared of obstructions at about 8pm.

Through traffic will be diverted from English Bridge along Town Walls/Claremont Bank.

Although many streets are closed to traffic, shops and businesses are open as usual, parking is available – notably at Frankwell and Abbey Foregate – and people are encouraged to visit Shrewsbury to watch the racing and to enjoy the town’s many attractions.