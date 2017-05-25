Sparkling showcase event takes place in Shrewsbury

A group of new businesses in Shrewsbury joined together this week to host an open evening to introduce themselves, showcase their creative skills and services, and offer tours their new premises.

Organised by commercial and fine art photographer Mark Anderson, who recently moved to the area from London, the ‘New Business Showcase’ evening saw invited guests from across the county enjoy fizz and canapés at the Rentaspace building, off Battlefield Road in Shrewsbury, on Wednesday.

Other businesses on site hosting the evening included Rentaspace, Climbing the Walls, Salop Computer Centre, Julie Nicholas Florist, The Bike Shop, Jane Cooke Designs, Battlefield Carpets, Art Illusions and Motiv8 Me.

One visitor was Caroline Lewis from Hour Office of Sweetlake Business Village in Shrewsbury, who said: “Having met Mark at several networking events it was a great opportunity to come along this evening and view his gallery of local and London pictures, as well as viewing the other diverse range of businesses on this site.

“As a fellow member of Shropshire’s business community I am happy to help support his new venture and hopefully welcome him to this fine county.”

Mark, added: “I am delighted with the turnout this evening, not only for my self, but also for the other wide ranging firms here at Rentaspace.

“I have many large framed pictures of Shropshire on display, suitable for display in homes or offices and the very positive feedback on my gallery has been very rewarding indeed.”