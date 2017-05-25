Shrewsbury Town sign Arthur Gnahoua from Kidderminster Harriers

Shrewsbury Town have completed the signing of Arthur Gnahoua from Kidderminster Harries on an initial one year deal.

The club also have the option to extend Gnahoua’s contract by a further year, should they wish to take up that offer.

The 24-year-old who has had a spell at Spanish outfit CF Gava, notched 15 goals for the Harries last season.

Gnahoua, who has also plied his trade with Stalybridge Celtic, rejected the chance to sign a new deal at Kiddy.

Shrewsbury Town have confirmed their second signing of the post season, with youngster Rory Huntbach also joining.

Manager Paul Hurst was pleased to sign the striker. He told www.shrewsburytown.com: “I’m pleased to get him in.

“He’s a player that we’ve watched quite a few times. He’s got plenty of attacking ability and one that we feel is worth exploring further and hopefully he can make that step up as quickly as possible.

“I think he’s quite a fit lad, but the physical demands will be different, albeit Kidderminster are full-time so that’s a positive from our point of view.”

