May 2017 half term events in Shropshire

There’s plenty of family fun to be had in Shropshire this May half term holiday – find an event near you!

Civil War Garrison sets up camp at Stokesay Castle this Bank Holiday weekend

Calling all Roundheads and Cavaliers! Join us as Stokesay Castle this May Bank Holiday weekend (Sun 28 – Mon 29 May) and take in the sights, smells and sounds of Civil War England as the soldiers and their families set up camp and prepare for battle, sleeping, eating, and preparing for battle in the castle grounds.

English Heritage invites visitors on a trip back in time to the 17th century as the Wardour Garrison erect their encampment at Stokesay, and bring to life the crafts and skills of the time, including embroidery, spinning and how lace is made. Meet our Civil War cooks as they prepare authentic 17th Century recipes for the soldiers’ lunch and cooking over open fire. Learn how to play board games of the period and try your hand as a scribe with a real quill pen. Don’t miss weapon demonstrations with hand weapons including pike and bill, and the soldiers load and fire muskets and put the mighty cannon into practice.

Plus, with all of the battles and soldier training during the Civil War there were some grisly injuries and Stokesay’s 17th Century surgeon’s wife will be on hand in case anything happens, offering accounts of her husband’s bloody trade and other grim goings-on and teaching amputation techniques and the use of live leeches in surgery.

Junior soldiers are also very welcome, with opportunities to try on armour, take part in our sword skills and learn the skills necessary to defend themselves in battle. Just be careful you are not enlisted into the garrison.

“Whether you’re a Royalist or a Parliamentarian there will be plenty to see and do this late May Bank Holiday at Stokesay Castle”, explains Stokesay Castle Site Manager Julie Hall-Brett, “Our action-packed programme is sure to leave you inspired and entertained.”

The Civil War Garrison encampment will be in place on Sunday 28th & Monday 29th May from 11am until 5pm at Stokesay Castle near Craven Arms.

For more details please www.english-heritage.org.uk/stokesay

Have fun this May half-term at Attingham Park

Come rain or shine, there’s plenty to do this May half-term at Attingham Park, the popular National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.

On Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 May, get ready for the camping season as the Cotswold Outdoor experts head to Attingham for the Cotswold Outdoor Camping Weekend. They’ll be here with a range of tents and equipment and a wealth of knowledge and advice on camping.

From Saturday 27 to Monday 29 May the Bowbrook Archers return to Attingham for Have a Go Archery from 11am – 4pm. The Archers will be introducing families to archery and giving them a chance to take aim and have a go at hitting the target (£2.50 for 6 arrows).

Take a seat on the tractor and trailer and see if you can spot the Attingham herd as the Deer Park Safari heads out around the park on Tuesday 30 May. Tractor and trailer rides will take place at timed intervals throughout the day, and pre-booking is strongly advised for this popular event through the property’s website www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attinghampark-whats-on (£4 per adult, £3 per child, group of 2 adults and 2 children £12, booking fee applies).

The WildLife Survival School will be holding two of their outdoor activity sessions again this half-term. Woodland Tots a pre-school activity will take place on Wednesday 31 May from 10am – 11am. Woodland Tots aged 3 and 4 years old will be exploring nature and making items to play woodland games with. On Friday 2 June at times throughout the day, Wild Times: Back to Nature will take also place– this activity is aimed at getting 5-11 year olds outside and exploring nature. Pre-booking is essential for both these activities, as places are limited, and should be booked via the WildLife Survival School www.wildlifesurvivalschool.nutickets.com (each activity is £5 per child, booking fees apply).

On days where there isn’t an organised activity at Attingham, why not create your own self-led adventure. See how many ‘50 things to do before you’re 11 ¾’ activities you can tick off as part of the National Trust’s campaign to get children outdoors and closer to nature. The campaign relaunches ready for the school holidays, so look out for new scrapbooks and stickers.

To get you started pick up a copy of the May half-term planner from Visitor Reception – you’ll find a map with some suggestions of where to carry out some of Attingham’s favourite 50 Things To Do on the estate.

For the young nature detectives in the family the Attingham Spring Trail will be running each day of the half-term. This free seasonal spotting sheet is available from Visitor Reception and will have you spotting spring themed things inside and out at Attingham!

If the weather takes a turn, the Mansion is the perfect place to take cover. Open from 11am daily, families can head inside and uncover the stories of the Attingham and the people who lived and worked there, hunt for hidden mice ‘upstairs and downstairs’ on the House Mouse Trail, and stumble across our cooks in the kitchen making seasonal historic recipes on selected days.

For more information on our events and activities please visit Attingham’s What’s On page on the website www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attinghampark-whats-on for full details including dates, prices, times and other useful information. Standard admission charges apply for non-members of the National Trust, and additional charges apply to take part in some events and activities.

Attingham is open daily from 8am and from Saturday 27 May the parkland will be open until 7pm. Standard admission applies and for National Trust members and under 5’s, entry is free. For more information on Attingham Park events please call 01743 708162 or visit

Bring the inventions of past heroes to life at Blists Hill Victorian Town

Visit Blists Hill Victorian Town, near Ironbridge in Shropshire over the spring half-term between 27th May and 4th June and take part in a range of fun hands-on activities to discover more about Victorian engineering heroes and inspirational inventors, all of whom would have been regarded as superheroes of their day.

Transform your smartphone into a ‘Box Brownie’ camera with a special cover at the Photographers and hear about Julia Cameron, one of the greatest Victorian photographers who was known for her portraits of celebrities. Then learn about Morse Code in the Town’s Post Office; Samuel Morse revolutionised long distance communication and allowed people to send messages across the world.

Go along to Speakers Corner at 2pm where all ages can follow in the footsteps of the famous Victorian social campaigner Millicent Fawcett, who fought for women to have the right to vote. Props and scripts will be available to help you get into character.

Have a go at packing tea in the Grocers and learn about Ferdinand de Lesseps. The French diplomat and engineer was the driving force behind the building of the Suez Canal, which halved journey times from India and made tea more affordable for working people. And finally try the Izod tester in the Ironworks between 2pm and 4pm; named after its inventor, Edwin Gilbert Izod, the tester determines the impact strength of metals.

On Bank Holiday Monday, 29th May only, Blists Hill’s own ‘engineers’ will demonstrate how a large, steel oil drum can be crushed using less than a cup of water. This simple but very effective ‘trick’ was developed by Thomas Newcomen when he invented the world’s first steam engine.

There will also be a self-led trail around Blists Hill to discover more about the heroes who lived during the Victorian era as well as lessons in the Victorian School House, lunchtime and afternoon sing-a-longs in the New Inn and rides in the horse-drawn bus between 1.30 and 3pm.

Peg planes and trench talk at RAF Museum Cosford

May half term is almost upon us and during this school break the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford has planned a week of wartime nostalgia to keep the younger members of the family entertained.

Taking place from Saturday 27 May to Sunday 4 June, visitors are invited to join in a fun flying themed craft activity and wartime trail, suitable for children of all ages.

Taking inspiration from the Museum’s three iconic First World War aircraft; the Sopwith Pup, Sopwith 1 ½ Strutter and the Bristol M.1c, children will be transforming wooden pegs and lollypop sticks into biplane fridge magnets. This hands-on activity will take place nestled amongst the aircraft in the War in the Air hangar and will get families working together and having fun as they create their personalised plane. Participants will then take their creation home and stick on their fridge as a fitting memento of their visit to the Museum. Participation in this activity costs just £2.00 per person and tickets can be purchased from the Visitor Centre on arrival.

Sticking with the First World War theme, children will be challenged to find all of the hidden wartime slang words, concealed in and around the Museum’s First World War in the Air exhibition. The First World War brought together service personnel from different countries and backgrounds and slang words were often used to help people describe their experiences. By following the ‘Spot the Slang’ trail, youngsters will discover the meanings behind a selection of First World War slang terms including ‘Ace’, ‘Basket Case’ and ‘Whizzbang’, some of which are still used today.

Children taking part in the trail can also enter into a competition to WIN a prize bundle from the RAF Museum shop worth over £50! To enter the competition all you need to do is hit ‘Like’ on the RAF Museum Cosford Facebook page and follow the instructions on the back page of your trail sheet. So, if you have any eagle-eyed children in your family and are up for the challenge, pick up your trail from the Visitor Centre on arrival at the Museum. Participation is just £1.00 per person and entry into the competition is free. The winner will be announced on Facebook in June.

Plus, there’s plenty more to the keep families entertained during the half term week – learn if you have what it takes to be a pilot in Fun ‘n’ Flight which is packed with hands on excitement. Whether you’re learning how to fly a Spitfire, investigating air flow with ‘The Blower’ or guiding a Hercules to a drop zone you will be learning and having fun. Or, why not let your imagination take flight on board the Museum’s 4D Experience which combines cutting-edge 3D computer animation with the added fourth dimension of special environmental effects. Experience the thrill of flying in formation with the world famous aerobatic display team the Red Arrows in the new 4D ride.

The Museum is open daily from 10am – 5pm and entry is FREE. For more information visit: www.rafmuseum.org/cosford

Sunnycroft Half Term Bug Hunt Day

Do you love bugs and beasties? Then get yourself down to Sunnycroft, Wellington on Saturday 3 June where you can explore the garden, find out which bugs and insects are found under logs, in the undergrowth and in the air and why we need them.

Meet a local Environmental Scientist and the Sunnycroft Gardener who will share the world of insects in the garden, which is part of an Edwardian mini-estate, with orchard, paddock, vegetable garden, formal lawn, rose garden and shrubbery.

The event runs from 11am to 3.45 pm. Bug hunts run on the half hour. Meeting in gazebo on the lawn.

Normal admission charges apply plus £2.50 per child to take part in the event. Places are available on a first-come first-served basis.

In addition to the event enjoy this beautiful Edwardian villa and mini-estate, where you can play traditional garden games on the lawn.

Sunnycroft is one of Shropshire’s National Trust gems, tucked away from the bustle of Holyhead Road in suburban Wellington. It encapsulates a way of life that was at the heart of British Society at the height of the Empire. At one time there were tens and thousands of similar properties and now almost all have been demolished or converted. Sunnycroft remains largely intact and is full of original features and much of its original contents which will transport you back in time.

More information can be found by visiting www.nationaltrust.org.uk/sunnycroft

Decorate a frisbee flinger with your own superhero logo at Enginuity

Go along to Enginuity, near Ironbridge during the spring half-term, between 27th May and 4th June, and join a hands-on workshop to discover more about heroes from the world of science, engineering, technology and sport.

Having been inspired, choose your favourite hero, or create your own; then use your imagination to create a logo, maybe featuring their invention. Cut out your design and use a heat press to transfer the image onto a fabric frisbee, or ‘Flinger’. The flexible frisbees can be twisted for storing in pockets or bags, ready to spring open again when you want to fly – or fling – them.

Do you have superhero style reflexes? Find out how fast you can react and measure your hand to eye co-ordination by challenging the Batak Wall. Try and hit as many of the illuminated targets as you can within 30 seconds. It’s a great fun way to test your skills and improve your powers. There’s also a chance to test how fast you can kick a football; the Enginuity team will measure its speed to find out who has superhero football skills.

The drop-in workshops will take place daily, between 10.30am and 3.15pm; there is a small additional charge of £1.50 for materials plus admission.

Superhero themed tile and ceramic clay workshops at Jackfield Tile Museum

Between 27th May and 3rd June, (excluding Sunday 28th May) join drop-in superheroes themed tile decorating workshops at Jackfield Tile Museum and use your imagination to decorate tiles using the traditional tube lining technique with your own design and choice of colours.

Tiles cost from £5 each (plus admission). It takes up to 1½ hours to decorate a tile so last admission is at 3pm.

Across the river at Coalport China Museum you can take part in hands-on superhero ceramic workshops from 27th May to 4th June. On certain days you can try sculpting your own character from air-drying clay; throughout the half-term school holiday you can also paint ceramic items such as a money box, fridge magnet or delicate china flower as well as paper plates. Sessions take place between 11am-1pm and 2pm-4pm and activities vary from day to day, all ceramic items carry a charge in addition to the museum entrance fee. Afterwards follow a fun trail around the museum.