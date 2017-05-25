Busy builders hope to boost bee numbers at Shropshire developments

Barratt Homes West Midlands is planting “bee-friendly” plants in the gardens of its new homes in Shropshire as part of its continuing pledge to protect local wildlife.

The leading developer, which is working in partnership with the RSPB, will plant bee-friendly flowers and shrubs, which are rich in pollen and which provide a long flowering season, in the gardens of its sales centres and show homes to help boost dwindling honey bee, bumblebee and other bee populations.

There are over 250 bee species in the UK, and most face threats such as loss of habitat, climate change and disease. They are vital to the food chain, with one in every three mouthfuls of food consumed by humans dependent on pollination, including apples, pears, onions, potatoes, cherries, chilies, carrots, margarine and herbs.

Graydon Worthing, Sales Director for Barratt Homes West Midlands, said; “We want to raise awareness of the threat faced by bees, by planting specific plants in the gardens of our local developments which will benefit bees, and by encouraging our customers and other gardeners to do the same.”

Bee-friendly plants produce high levels of nectar and pollen, and include poppies, lavender, heathers, geraniums, foxgloves and fruit trees.

The homebuilder has also recently worked with the RSPB to publish a list of top tips to increase wildlife in gardens, including building a “bee B&B” – for solitary bees to nest in and lay their eggs.

The RSPB’s wildlife gardening expert Adrian Thomas said: “The UK’s bee numbers are in decline, but planting the right mix of flowers, shrubs and bushes can help reverse this, as can putting up a simple bee hotel in a sunny position.

“We would like to see people feel inspired to help give nature a home after they visit one of Barratt’s show homes, as even a few small changes in your garden can make a big difference for bees and other wildlife.“

Barratt Homes is encouraging residents, businesses and schools to follow its example wherever possible to provide homes and suitable plants for bees.