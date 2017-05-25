Business expansion is given a lift at Vanguard Park in Shrewsbury

A family firm which manufactures vacuum lifting equipment, parts and components is to relocate to Shrewsbury’s Vanguard Park so it can expand and grow the business.

Danvac has bought the last remaining unit of the Plot 19 development at the region’s premier trade park developed by Morris Properties.

The materials handling company, which works with the glass, metal, wood and concrete industries, has been based at Morris’s Centurion Park for four years. It expects to move to the new 2070ft² premises in August after completing an extensive fit-out.

Director Dan Wheeler said: “We always planned to buy a property and this location and unit size are ideal. We are looking forward to the move and continuing to grow and invest in new jobs and products.

“We have doubled the number of employees in the last six years and expect to create more jobs in early 2018. We have been tenants of Morris Properties for four years and always found them easy to deal with; this move seemed the natural progression.”

Danvac produces bespoke vacuum units for specific applications plus ‘off the shelf’ units. It also provides equipment for hire and offers inspection, testing and servicing.

The company is to extend its range of vacuum pads and suction cups for the automation industry, such as robot stackers and pick and place machines, and will increase its range of bespoke vacuum lifters for specialised applications.

Vanguard Park’s Plot 19 development has ten high specification units totalling about 25,000ft² and all have been sold.

Liz Lowe, Head of Estates at Morris Properties, said: “We are delighted we can assist Danvac in its future growth as we take pride in finding property solutions for our existing tenants.

“Plot 19 offers great business and investment opportunities in a prime location. Vanguard is known for its flexible space, modern design and good transport links which underline its position as the premier trade park in Shrewsbury.”

Toby Shaw of Towler Shaw Roberts who marketed the units on behalf of Morris Properties, said: “Vanguard continues to prove extremely popular with this being the last available unit in this phase.”

Vanguard Park is two and a half miles north of Shrewsbury town centre and within the principal commercial area of the town. It is home to 35 national, regional and local trade counter occupiers.