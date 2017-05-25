Bugs under the microscope at Newport Show

It will be a bug’s life for visitors to this year’s Newport Show with an interactive area offering the chance to taste, view and handle live insects.

Specialists from Harper Adams University will host the activities within the schools marquee at the show at Chetwynd Deer Park on July 8.

Showgoers will be able to take up the edible bug challenge, inspect insects under the microscope, experience handling some live bugs and also try their hand at making their own paper origami insect.

The partnership between the show and the university’s entomologists follows on from the new Spring Explorers programme devised by the two organisations.

Under the initiative, show organisers are running two-hour sessions at the Chetwynd Deer Park for schoolchildren to learn more about wildlife, animals, and the environment in a series of fun nature-based tasks.

Show Manager Clare Farrell said: “We know from the success of our first Spring Explorer sessions how much children love to get up close and personal with bugs so the Harper Adams interactive area promises to be one of the most popular activities at this year’s show.

“It’ll be fun, educational and a great addition to all the other activities programmed for the schools marquee.”

Rachel Brookes, Widening Participation Officer from Harper Adams University, said: “As the only UK institution to teach Zoology with Entomology at undergraduate level, we are keen to inform children about the wonders of insects, and how an enthusiasm for them can lead to exciting and varied careers.”

Other attractions at the one-day show include live performances in the main ring from bagpipers the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, stalls, family entertainment and a craft fair.

Candice Brown, the winner of last year’s Great British Bake Off, will headline the Festival of Food, which includes street food stalls, live demonstrations and workshops.

There will also be more than 140 livestock and equine classes and a dog show with Crufts qualifying classes.