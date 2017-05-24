West Mercia Police issues statement as UK threat level raised to ‘critical’ after attack

The assistant chief constable for West Mercia Police said today it has a plan in place if the deployment of military personnel in its force area was necessary.

The statement comes after the Prime Minister Theresa May announced the UK terror threat level was being raised from from severe to critical – the highest possible – after the Manchester Arena bombing.

The raising of the UK terror threat level indicates that another attack could be imminent, following the Manchester bombing which killed 22 people and injured 59 on Monday.

Statement from Assistant Chief Constable Martin Evans:

“Following the tragic events in Manchester on Monday evening, the Prime Minister has increased the UK threat level to critical.

“Operation Temperer, the deployment of military personnel alongside and in support of police firearms officers, has also been authorised.

“This will enable armed officers from certain guarding duties to release officers across the UK to support the wider national response. This is part of an agreed and well rehearsed national plan and where they are deployed, military personnel will remain under the command and control of the police service.

“Along with our partners we continue to do everything we can to help protect our communities. As you would expect, we are reviewing our activities, including those in crowded places and for pre-planned events and whilst at this time there is no intelligence to suggest a specific threat in Shropshire, Telford, Herefordshire and Worcestershire we are continuing to provide a visible policing presence to offer reassurance to our communities.

“We have an established plan in place if it is necessary to manage the deployment of military personnel in Shropshire, Telford, Herefordshire and Worcestershire and our security measures and activities are under constant review to reflect where the threats exist and the level of threat we are facing in the county.

“Acts of terrorism and hate crimes are committed by a small minority of people and are not representative of the public. This is a time for us all to work closely together and unite against those who seek, through violence and extremism, to intimidate or cause fear.

“Therefore we need your help; please remain vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour or activity on 0800 789 321 or in an emergency always call 999.

“There is also easy-to-remember national guidance of ‘Run, Hide, Tell’ – run to a place of safety, hide in a secure place, when it’s safe to do so, tell police by calling 999.”

For further information about reporting suspicious behaviour visit: https://act.campaign.gov.uk/

Yesterday, Inspector Ed Hancox, Safer Neighbourhoods Inspector for Shrewsbury & surrounding areas, said that extra armed police had been deployed on streets of Shrewsbury.