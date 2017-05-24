Telford police appeal for witnesses as part of investigation into rape on New Year’s Day

Detectives investigating a rape on New Year’s Day in Telford are appealing to the local community for information.

The incident, which was reported to the police on 5 May, happened in the early hours of Sunday January 1 as the female victim was walking along the footpath between Viewland Drive and Horton Wood roundabout in the Trench area.

Detective Sergeant Ian Rutherford of Telford CID said: “I appreciate that the incident happened a number of months ago, but perhaps you heard or saw something in the small hours of New Year’s Day that you thought nothing of at the time?

“Following the report to us we have launched a full investigation. As part of our enquiries we are now eager to hear from anyone that may have seen a man acting suspiciously in the area, or who may have spoken to the victim, who is now receiving specialist support from officers.

“I understand that crimes such as this can be upsetting and alarming for the local community and I would like to reassure you that incidents like this are rare in the area.”

Information about the incident can be given to West Mercia Police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 142s of 5 May. You can also give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.