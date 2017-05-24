Sunderland footballer Billy Jones to pay a visit to Shropshire holiday coaching course

Bookings are flooding in for Whitsun holiday courses run by a county charity to keep Shropshire youngsters entertained next week – with Sunderland footballer Billy Jones lined up to be a special guest.

The Crossbar Foundation is staging Champions League final-themed soccer schools, Commonwealth Games multi-sports courses, dance camps and holiday clubs at several venues around the county.

Profits from the holiday courses will go towards enhancing the work of the Foundation, a charity which supports the lives of young people in deprived Shropshire communities, often through sporting initiatives.

Jones, the Shrewsbury-born Sunderland defender, is proud to be patron of the Crossbar Foundation and he will meet youngsters attending a soccer school at Telford’s Lawley Primary School on Wednesday, May 31.

Gavin Cowan, a trustee for the Foundation, said: “It’s another big week for us and we’re really excited about the Champions League final and also Commonwealth Games theme. The dance camps are going very well while the holiday clubs, which combine multi-sports, movie club, arts and crafts, and other activities, are always popular.

“These courses are all about the Crossbar Foundation wanting to engage with children through the holidays. We feel we’ve got the complete package now as we have amazing role models delivering sport and other activities.

“As a trustee, I’m very proud to be a part of something that is both fun and educational for children with the emphasis on development. We’re having a positive impact on a lot of children and it’s a privilege to be able to do that.

“It’s fantastic that Billy Jones, who is such a great role model for Shropshire youngsters, will be kindly making a visit.”

The courses, which are backed by the Shrewsbury Food Hub and Wenlock Spring, who donate bottled water, will run from next Tuesday to Friday.

Shrewsbury’s London Road Sports Centre will host soccer schools, multi-sports courses and dance camps, there will be soccer schools and multi-sports at Telford’s Lawley Primary School, while a street dance course will take place at Telford’s Hollinswood Primary School.

Holiday clubs will be held at Shrewsbury’s Greenfields Primary School, Bayston Hill’s Oakmeadow Primary School, Pontesbury Primary School, Broseley C of E Primary School, Moorfield Primary School in Newport and Telford primary schools Old Park, Redhill and Wombridge.

Courses run from 9am-3pm each day, for more details and prices email admin@crossbarcoaching.com or call 01743 362368.