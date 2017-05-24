Shropshire businesswoman addresses international conference

A Shropshire digital marketing expert flew to Croatia to speak to some of the brightest talents in medical travel from across the world.

The IMTJ Medical Travel Summit took place in April at the Milenij Hotel, in Opatija, Croatia with the UK’s Helen Culshaw speaking on how to deliver ‘real’ business solutions through digital marketing.

Helen’s Shifnal-based company Ascendancy Internet Marketing was this month announced as a finalist in the Small Business category of the Shropshire Chamber Awards.

She said: “It was great to fly back from Croatia and find out that Ascendancy as a whole had been recognised for its work.

“As a speaker I am known for my insight and knowledge as well as the skills to communicate to a multinational conference audience, and all of that comes from my experience as the owner of a digital marketing company.

“To be recognised and shortlisted in these prestigious awards is testament to the expertise of the staff and we are looking forward to the event.”

The IMTJ Summit is a high level event aimed at senior decision makers involved in the medical tourism and international patient market.

A spokesman for the event, which attracted representatives from over 120 organisations in 40 countries, said: “Helen is a renowned public speaker, trainer, visiting lecturer and consultant on digital marketing, and her hands-on, pragmatic approach has earned her a reputation as a results driven, no nonsense, no-jargon digital practitioner with specific knowledge and expertise in supporting the private healthcare sector.

“Helen has a deep understanding of Google and Google AdWords, and has supported a wide range of private healthcare businesses in maximising this vitally important marketing channel to reach and inform potential customers.”