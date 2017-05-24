Shropshire-based bike racer Barry ready for the thrills of the TT

Shropshire-based bike racer Barry Furber is a man with a mission as he heads to the famous Isle of Man TT with clear targets in his sights.

Barry, 32, from Bishops Castle who is a master technician at Greenhous Vauxhall in Shrewsbury, is aiming for a top 10 finish in the lightweight class on his Suzuki SV650 and a top 30 finish in the Superbikes class on a 1,000 cc Kawasaki ZX10R, provided by Greenhous Vauxhall.

Last year, on his TT debut, he finished 13th in the lightweight class. This year will be his first venture in the Superbikes class at the TT.

The oil for both bikes is being supplied by sponsor Morris Lubricants, one the UK’s leading lubricants blenders based in Shrewsbury. Super Sport 4 is a highly stable semi-synthetic motorcycle engine lubricant based on the latest developments in additive technology

“I have always used oil from Morris Lubricants because I think it’s the best for my bikes,” said Barry. “It performs well and we have never had any issues with it.”

Barry, who has been racing for six years, warmed up for the TT at the recent Vauxhall International North West 200 race in Northern Ireland where he was pleased to claim eighth place in the Supertwin race, 16th in the Superbikes race and was fastest newcomer in both races.

He heads out to the Isle of Man in time for the first practice on Saturday followed by a week of further practices before the races start for real on June 3.

The Isle of Man is no stranger to Barry as he has competed in the Manx Grandprix twice before, claiming second in the newcomers’ race on his debut and fourth in the Supertwin race on his next appearance.

Last year, he won the Wirral 100 Club short circuit championship and now he believes it’s time to step up. “The TT is the pinnacle in most riders’ eyes,” he said. “There is nothing else quite like the 38-mile course on public roads.

“It’s dangerous as there is not much margin for error and thousands of spectators come to watch I it every year. Just being a spectator makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand up so you can imagine what it’s like going up to 200mph on some of the straights.”

He estimates that bike racing costs him around £20,000 to compete, which makes the sponsorship from Greenhous and Morris Lubricants so important. He will get through tyres worth £3,500 in the TT races alone.

“I am very grateful to both companies for their support,” added Barry. “My ambition is to keep moving forward in the TT and to get back there again next year.

“There is also a good relationship between Greenhous and Morris Lubricants. I have worked for Greenhous Vauxhall since I left school and we have always used Morris Lubricants in our cars. It’s very good oil.”