Shrewsbury Town sign youngster Rory Huntbach from Hereford FC

Shrewsbury Town have completed the signing of youngster Rory Huntbach from phoenix club Hereford FC.

The 16-year-old midfielder will link up with Shrewsbury’s development side next season.

Coach Jamie Edwards knows the youngster well, as they both played alongside each other for Ludlow.

Huntbach was plying his trade with non-league Hereford FC, but spent time on loan at Kington FC.

The midfielder who has previously been on the books at Salop, described the deal at the “best move for me.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback