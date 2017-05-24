Gina takes over the marketing reins at Morris Lubricants

A desire to take on a fresh career challenge has steered businesswoman Gina Hinde to her new job as marketing manager at one of UK’s leading lubricants blenders.

Gina, from Bridgnorth, has been recruited by Shrewsbury-based Morris Lubricants to build the brand and is excited by the huge potential offered by the job.

She arrives at Morris Lubricants having spent the past nine years working as marketing manager for Hartman Outdoor Products in Telford. Prior to that, she ran Wofi Lighting in Bridgnorth, a lighting distributorship, with her husband, John, for four years, having previously worked for the BBC at Pebble Mill for four years.

Her working career began in her late father’s engineering company in the Midlands, which she later helped to run when he died.

Speaking about her new job, she said: “After nine years working at Hartman, I needed a new challenge. I was looking for somewhere I could fit in and this job at Morris Lubricants came up. The company has a fantastic history, lots of potential and it’s clear that it has strong family values.

“The whole place emanates warmth and I could tell from the moment I arrived that everyone employed here loves the company. There is great loyalty in the workforce.”

In her spare time, Gina is a classic car enthusiast, owning a 1981 MGB Roadster and enjoys holidaying in France, where she and her husband own a house near Carcassonne.

Morris Lubricants and sells its wide portfolio of lubricants to customers in all corners of the UK and to growing list of countries around the world.

Having been manufacturing lubricants in Shrewsbury since 1869, the company has grown to become one of Europe’s leading oil blenders and marketers, with a reputation for quality and service.

Morris Lubricants manufactures an extensive range of performance lubricants in distinctive blue and yellow branding, covering a wide variety of application areas. The oils are capable of coping with temperature extremes, from the searing heat of the Outback in Australia to the freezing Arctic Circle.