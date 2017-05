Firefighters were called to a fire in the bedroom of a house in Bridgnorth today.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock to the property in Danesford at around 2.50pm.

Crews used Breathing Apparatus and a hosereel jet to tackle the fire.

The British Red Cross Fire and Emergency Support Service were also at the scene.

Firefighters spent around 50 minutes at the property which was severely damaged by heat and smoke.