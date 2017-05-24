Financial specialist joins Shropshire accountancy firm

An Oswestry-based financial specialist has joined an accountancy firm in Shropshire as it expands its payroll team.

Emma Vollmer, who lives in Oswestry and specialises in payroll administration, has joined KEW Accountants to help with the firm’s growing workload.

Karen Whitehead, managing director of KEW Accountants which works with clients across Shropshire, said she was delighted that Emma was joining the team.

“We are actually being reunited because we both worked at an accountancy firm in Oswestry for about 13 years so it will be great working together again,” she said.

“We have seen a big rise in demand for payroll services over the past year and Emma is very knowledgeable on the systems and processes involved.

“Her experience is invaluable and we have already had some great feedback from her clients, so we are very pleased to have her as part of the team.”

Emma said small to medium-sized businesses were under pressure at the moment due to auto-enrolment pension deadlines.

“It’s a very busy time and lots of business owners are not quite sure what their responsibilities are regarding auto-enrolment pensions,” she said.

“My job is to help our clients manage their payroll, and pension payments are often a big part of that, so we can help them through the process from start to finish.

“It’s very important that employers don’t ignore auto-enrolment because there are financial penalties for not completing it correctly.”

KEW Accountants was established by Karen Whitehead three years ago and the firm now has a team of six staff, with hundreds of clients across Shropshire.

“It feels like an exciting time to join the company,” Emma said. “The client base is growing all the time and I have lots of opportunity to work with new clients which is really interesting.”