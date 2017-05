A collision involving a diesel tanker closed the northbound carriageway of the A41 south of Whitchurch for a time this morning.

The A41 Heath Road was closed northbound between the A49 at Prees Heath and the A525 Whitchurch Bypass.

The collision involving a diesel tanker happened at just after 5am today.

Emergency services including West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the scene.