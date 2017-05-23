Volunteers remove rusty barbed wire from Telford woodland to protect wild deer

Wildlife volunteers have stepped in to remove metres of rusty barbed wire at a Telford countryside spot overlooking The Wrekin to protect wild deer from injury.

Waste management company Veolia provided a free skip and disposed of the contents afterwards.

The project was organised by Telford West Wildlife Group (TWWIG) after it was contacted by residents concerned about the danger to deer from decade’s old wire abandoned in woodland next to the village of New Works, near Lawley, Telford.

Carl Griffin, chair of the wildlife group, rallied volunteers who spent half a day clearing up the tangled, rusty metal from a 400 metre stretch of former UK Coal woodland owned by Harworth Estates.

“Being a local conservation group we were glad to help when we were approached by residents within the area we work. There are several issues around the use of barbed wire fencing from public safety to harm to wildlife,” said Carl.

“The likelihood of an accident involving wildlife from barbed wire is said to be low but the consequence could be fatal for wildlife caught on it.”

Risks to wildlife are posed mainly by the barbed wire section of fencing with animals such as deer jumping the fence but getting caught on the top strand, added Carl.

New Works resident Elaine Adams thanked them for their efforts to protect wildlife and tidy up the rural area, near Wellington.

“Carl and his wonderful team of volunteers gladly gave up their time at the weekend to remove the rusty barbed wire which certainly wasn’t an easy job. Veolia were also very kind in delivering and removing a skip which they donated free of charge. I want to thank them all very much.”

Wild deer roam in fields and woodland around The Wrekin area and some have been injured by barbed wire, say residents, who are appealing to landowners not to put up more new barbed wire fencing which threatens wildlife.

“We’ve got rid of the old barbed wire now but we want to ask landowners to consider removing double stranded barbed wire on long lengths of new fencing in the area,” said Mrs Adams, of New Works Lane.

”A fawn was found trapped between two strands of the new barbed wire when it jumped a fence this Spring. Fortunately neighbours heard it and managed to free the young animal which was in a desperately distressed state.”

The wildlife group meets at Smalley Hill, New Works every second Sunday from 10am to 2pm and is appealing for new members to join the team who carry out conservation work in Telford. Since 2013 they have installed nesting boxes on wildlife reserves, carried out mammal, moth, butterfly and newt surveys, built a bird hide at Smalley Hill, installed a *“playscape” at Lightmoor and put up fencing and laid hedgerows.

They work with other wildlife groups and the Environment Agency to protect rivers, streams and brooks and clear bridleways and protect rural areas. Volunteers learn how to coppice, lay hedges, and put up stock fences.

“No experience is necessary and we have a variety of interesting worthwhile tasks to suit all ages and abilities,” added Carl.