Telford and District Light Operatic Players seek cowboys for their latest venture

Award winning musical society TADLOP (Telford and District Light Operatic Players), have just started rehearsals for its latest production of the Rodger’s and Hammerstein’s classic Oklahoma! due to take place on the 18th – 21st of October 2017 at The Place @ Oakengates Theatre.

Oklahoma! includes such iconic songs as “Surrey with the Fringe on Top.”, “Oh What a Beautiful Morning.” and of course the titular “Oklahoma!”

“We’re currently looking for more male cast members to join us as we bring the plains of Oklahoma to Telford” said TADLOP publicity manager Lyndsey Bird.

“It is not too late to join us and audition for a principal role or if you just want to join the chorus and be a part of an energetic and exciting show. We need men to swell our production as we have many lovely ladies in need of a partner on stage. Experience is not essential but fun & laughter is guaranteed.”

TADLOP last visited the wild west in their 40th anniversary production of ‘Calamity Jane’ and decided to revisit the land of cowboys and farmers for their 45th anniversary. Rehearsals take place at the Hadley Methodist Church on Wednesdays and Sundays from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

If you are interested in joining please contact the membership secretary at members@tadlop.com. For more information see www.tadlop.com, or Facebook.com/tadlop and Twitter @tadlop1.

The Box Office for Oklahoma! Is open and tickets are £14 and can be purchased from society members or via The Place at www.theplacetelford.com.