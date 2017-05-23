Police appeal to locate missing 14-year-old girl in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for help to locate a missing girl in Shrewsbury.

14-year-old, Scarlett Harvey, was last seen walking along the A458 between Cross Houses and Shrewsbury at around 9.30am today.

She is described as white, around 5’5″ tall with straight, long brown hair tied in a pony tail,

Scarlett was wearing a royal blue hooded top with a white T-shirt underneath, dark blue denim jeans and trainers.

It is thought she may be attempting to travel to the Oswestry or Market Drayton areas and officers are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who may have seen Scarlett or has information about where she may be is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 174s of 23 May.